Lewes Parking Fines Could See an Increase

LEWES, Del. - Parking tickets in Lewes could get more expensive. The city is considering raising parking violation fees, at tonight's council meeting, from $30 to $40 to compensate for a rise in expenses for city services.
Diane Reitmyer visits frequently and says if it will keep people from hogging parking spots, then it is necessary, "It's only fair because there's such limited space and if you have to move it to another spot then go do it, but it's only fair to other people."
City council will also be discussing putting a parking meter here on West Third Street at loading zones where they say people park for free when it's not designated loading zone hours.
However while Jon Siegel agrees there is a parking issue, he does not believe raising the fine is the way to go, "People are going to do what they do and a ten dollar difference really isn't going to change anything."
This increase would include all parking violations, but some parking mishaps are more likely than others,
"A lot of the violations that we write for are for people who fail to pay the meters, people who use the multi-space meters, which are enforced by license plate - We also enforce people who back in. There's no backing in allowed in any parking lots in the city."
Parking meters in Lewes will be up and running come May 1.
Tonight's council meeting begin at 6:30pm here.