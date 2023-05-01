LEWES, Del. - Parking meters in Lewes go into effect on May 1. According to the city's website, parking fees in Lewes apply from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and cost $1.50 per hour downtown and $2.50 per hour at the beach.
Non-metered parking is available for free in the lot at Roosevelt Inlet, the lot off of Schley Avenue, the Beebe lot off Market Street in evenings and weekends, at the trail head at the Lewes Public Library, and at Otis Smith Park. The park and Schley Avenue lots additionally have electric vehicle charging stations.
A corral for bike parking is available at the corner of Savannah Road and Gills Neck Road. More bike parking locations can be found on an online map from the city.
Downtown meters are in effect through Oct. 14 and beach meters are in effect through Sept. 30. More information about parking in Lewes can be found on the city's website at www.ci.lewes.de.us.