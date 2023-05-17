Lewes Planning Commission Considers Archeological Review Requirements For Developments

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Planning Commission is discussing the addition of an archeological review component to its future development plans.
Over the last few years, the city said there has been concern identified regarding archeological significance on lands proposed to be developed within the City.
The staff was asked to provide language for the Commission to discuss regarding the potential of adding a requirement that an archeological survey of certain properties be performed prior to approval of new subdivisions.
It is unclear whether the Commission will vote or decide to continue the conversation at a later meeting.
The meeting will begin March 17 at 6:30 p.m.