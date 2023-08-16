LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Planning Commission is considering a proposal from the Tree Subcommittee to add a minimum tree requirement for new developments.
The proposal would require a minimum of one tree for every 2,500 square feet of land. Requirements will apply to major subdivisions, minor subdivisions, site development plans, and new construction of homes. The requirement would include trees already on the property.
Lewes Planning & Building Manager Janelle Cornwell said Lewes is prioritizing maintaining greenery in the city.
"The subcommittee has been focused on how to protect, to grow and enhance the tree canopy for the city of Lewes," she said.
The Lewes Planning Commission will consider the requirements tonight and consider any adjustments.