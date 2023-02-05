REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People gathered at 1 p.m. today in Rehoboth Beach for this year's Polar Bear Plunge.
According to the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge website, this year's event raised $892,000 dollars to benefit the Special Olympics of Delaware.
Since it started, it's raised more than $14.7 million dollars to help provide sports training and competition, health, education, and leadership programs for over 4,200 children and adults with disabilities.
You can learn more and donate on the Lewes Polar Bear Plunge website.