LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the Jefferson Apartments early Monday morning.
According to police, they were sent to the Kings Highway apartments on August 21 shortly before 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found around nine empty bullet shells, as well as a Ford Crown Victoria with multiple holes in the winshield and hood.
After an investigation, police say determined that no people were hit in the shooting, and there are no witnesses.
According to officers, several local surveillance videos showed the shooting, but the shooter is unidentifiable, save for their dark clothing. Police say the shooter approached car, shot at it, then ran away.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Casey Crapps of the Lewes Police Department at 645-6264, extension 122.