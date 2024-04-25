LEWES, Del. — The Lewes City Council and its Subcommittee on Affordable Housing outlined proposed regulations for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) during a workshop at City Hall on April 25. This initiative is aimed at improving housing affordability in the area, setting a course that could potentially clash with upcoming state legislation.
The Subcommittee, under the leadership of Council member Bob Heffernan, has been active since last June, focusing on incorporating ADUs into Lewes’s comprehensive housing plan. These units, which can be secondary structures or converted garages on residential properties, are designed to provide affordable housing options for the city's workforce.
The new local ordinance would allow ADUs by right in all residential districts, streamlining the approval process by removing the need for additional zoning permissions. Essential elements of the ordinance include adherence to safety codes and a requirement for inspections prior to the issuance of a long-term rental license.
The discussions are taking place under the shadow of Senate Bill 23, which proposes state-level mandates that could override local ADU regulations, restricting design and zoning flexibility. The passage of this bill could conflict with Lewes’s vision for its housing policies.
Despite these potential obstacles, the city is gearing up to issue up to 40 ADU permits in the first year if the state bill does not pass. The city also plans to incentivize ADUs with rents below certain limits: $1,000 for efficiency units, $1,200 for one-bedroom, and $1,400 for two-bedroom units.
Next steps include a further review of the proposal with the Planning Commission next month, followed by a City Council review. Public comments will be invited throughout the process, ensuring community involvement in shaping Lewes’s approach to affordable housing.