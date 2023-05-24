Lewes Public Art Committee Considers Bike Corral Signage

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Public Art Committee is considering a proposal from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee to add artistic signage to its bike corral to encourage use.
In 2016 the City built a bike corral at the corner of Gills Neck Road and Savannah Road. This bike parking location as approximately 50 bike slots, a fix it station and is walking distance to Second Street. The city said bike corral is significantly underutilized while racks on Second Street and Mary Vessels Park are significantly overutilized.
Often bikes are locked up to lamp posts or parking meters which causes maintenance issues and inability to empty parking meters. Signs have been installed on the racks on Second Street and Mary Vessels Park indicating additional parking at the bike corral. This effort has not increased the usage of the corral.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee hopes that colorful signage could help entice people to park at the corral.
The meeting will take place May 24 at 5:30 p.m.