Lewes Public Arts Committee Debates Funding Use

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Arts Committee uses donations, grants, and a budget of $13,000 from the city to put up public art installations.
During the pandemic projects were put on hold. But donations were returned or put into a fund for the committee for use at a later date. But now when to use donations versus city funds is up for debate.
Cliff Diver has been on the committee for years before resigning at the end of his term on Monday. He believes the committee should be able to save donations and use city funds first, "The money got left in that fund and with the expectation that it was going to be available. For example, we did this $15,000 piece and we didn't get the state grant, we didn't get any donations we'd still have money to pay for it."
City council isn't on the same page. At their meeting Monday,
council decided not to vote yet on the committee's request to use city funds first.
City Manager Ann Marie Townshend says donations are just as important to the committee as the public funds are, "When they solicit donations, it is to support public art, so we've been using those donations to support the installation of public art in the park and their temporary installations."
Member of the committee, Heidi Lowe, says this gives the committee a chance to look ahead, "I think it's a good time for our board to really look at what is important to us and where we want to lean into something."
However this clarification on when and how to spend the money may change what art installations, or how many, are selected in the future.
This topic is expected to be discussed again during the six week series of budget meetings starting in January.