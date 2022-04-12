LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Public Arts Commission is bringing new art and color to the First Town. This spring, three new art installations will be spread out across Lewes.
The first is part of what's called the Squirt Series. Created by Vivien Collens, each metal sculpture looks like color shooting from the ground. This piece will be but in George H.P. Smith Park, near where the Historic Lewes Farmers Market is held.
Also coming this spring, artist Rose Desiano is working with the Lewes African American Heritage Commission to bring what's known as Armillary Empowerment Spheres and Absent Monuments. They will have historic pictures, representing black history in the first town.
In Canalfront Park, another sculpture will be an ode to nature and open space in Lewes. The group is always scouting new artwork, and places around Lewes to put it.
Squirts sculptures will be here April 20th. All three of the pieces will be in Lewes through the summer.