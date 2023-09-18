LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library has announced its new library director as Jill DiPaolo, as well as new Board of Commissioners member Tom Thunstrom and Nancy Sakaduski.
The library says that DiPaolo has over 20 years of Delaware library experience, including serving as director for the Selbyville and Milton Public Libraries. She replaces Lea Rosell, who has recently become the director of the Milford Public Library.
In 2022, the library said DiPaolo hosted the Sussex County's first ever Scripps National Spelling Bee. They say she and her husband live in Lewes, with two children in the Cape school system.
“Jill brings a wealth of knowledge of the Delaware Library system, strong ties to the Lewes community, and a dynamic vision for the future,” said Chanta Howard-Wilkinson, President of the Lewes Public Library Board of Commissioners. “Many people will remember Jill from her previous role as Adult Education and Circulation Services Librarian here at the Lewes Library, and we are thrilled to welcome her back.”
New board member Tom Thunstrom replaces Ellen Powers, says the library, bringing 15 years of finance and banking experience with him. The library says Thunstrom served as a a Board member of the Royersford Free Public Library for eight years, and is currently Sussex County's Center Director for the Delaware Small Business Development Center.
“Tom’s extensive finance and nonprofit leadership experience is a great asset to the Board of Commissioners,” said Howard-Wilkinson. “He brings immense knowledge and a proven commitment to the overall success of nonprofit organizations. We’re excited to see Tom bring this dedication to the Board in his role as Treasurer.”
Nancy Sakaduski replaces longtime board member Hugh Leahy, says the library. They say Sakaduski is an award-winning writer of 24 published books, and the owner of Cat & Mouse Press in Lewes, which she founded in 2012 to support local writers and produce materials that are humorous, fun, and entertaining. Currently, they say she writes for Letters from CAMP Rehoboth, Black Voices, and The Cape Current.
“In addition to Nancy’s extensive literary experience, she also works as a volunteer in the library’s children’s room. We are so happy to see her continue her library service in this new role as a Board member,” said Howard-Wilkinson. “We look forward to the wonderful insight, creativity, and passion for books that Nancy will bring.”