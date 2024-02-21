Lewes, Del.- People looking to enhance their financial well-being are invited to attend a workshop on financial fitness on Feb. 21. The informational session will be hosted at the Lewes Public Library in collaboration with The Money School. This session aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive assessment of their financial health. The workshop will cover crucial areas such as money management and retirement planning.
While registration through the library is advised, walk-ins are also welcomed on a space-available basis. The workshop is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., offering participants an opportunity to gain valuable insights and guidance on navigating their financial future. Whether individuals are starting their financial journey or seeking to refine existing strategies, the workshop aims to equip them with actionable steps towards achieving greater financial stability.