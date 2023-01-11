LEWES, Del. -
Most people come to the library to read, study, or spend time with loved ones.
But the Lewes Public Library has decided to offer more to it's community.
The Lewes Public Library is able to offer consumer health services after receiving a grant sponsored by the National Library of Medicine.
Lewes Public Library Director Leah Russell says, "We hope that it brings a healthy outcome to our community. We know that right now there is a lot of demand for physicians and specialists."
You can talk or meet with a certified health information specialist at 302-645-2733 ext. 4126 or email HealthHelpLPL@gmail.com