LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library is seeking candidates to serve a five-year appointment on its Board of Commissioners. Appointments would expire on June 30, 2028.
Board members oversee the management of the library, determine policies governing its operations and programs, and actively support library-related legislation. Those with experience in fundraising, organizational development, marketing, and advocacy are preferred. Applicants must be residents of the community the library serves.
The board governs the library and seeks to represent a broad spectrum of community interests and occupations. The library says it values diversity and is seeking candidates who are reflective of the community it serves. Regular meetings are held monthly during regular business hours with special meetings scheduled as needed.
Those interested in applying can send a letter of interest and resume to director Lea Rosell by April 30. Applications should include a personal and professional history, possessed skills that would benefit the library, and reasoning behind desires to serve the community.
Materials can be emailed to lea.rosell@lib.de.us or mailed to the Lewes Public Library at 111 Adams Ave. More information is available at the library's website, lewes.lib.de.us, or over the phone at 302-645-2733.