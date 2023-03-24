LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will be hosting a health information workshop for adults 55 and up titled "Conquering Health Information Online" on April 14 at 10 a.m., according to the library.
They say the hands-on program will teach participants skills and confidence to find trustworthy health information online, with workshop leader Dana Ravyn, PhD, MPH, CHIS presenting strategies for finding reliable facts, identifying unbiased sources, and avoiding scams when researching health topics online such as treatments, diagnoses, medications, and tests.
“The internet is an overwhelming place, especially when trying to navigate thousands of articles and websites filled with health information. It is hard to know what to trust,” said Ravyn. “This workshop will teach older adults simple steps for identifying and searching reliable sources so they can feel confident researching health questions online.”
The library says that registration is required in advance, with basic computer skills recommended. To do so, they say to visit the library's website at lewes.lib.de.us or call 302-645-2733.
According to the library, Ravyn is a certified Consumer Health Information Specialist with over 20 years of experience as a medical writer and physician educator under her belt who also provides one-on-one health information consultation at the library.
They say the program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Network of the National Library of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health. They say the work shop will not provide medical advice or help with insurance questions.