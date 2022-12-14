LEWES, De - Stango Park in Lewes will soon be home to a restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. On Monday, Dec. 19 it will be placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
According to the Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association (LJRBA), for the past year, volunteers have been scraping, painting and cleaning the interior of the car. Recently a professional exterior paint job was completed. The caboose is the first piece in a planned rolling stock exhibit.
The caboose has ties to Sussex County. The LJRBA says it was built in 1917 for the Pennsylvania Railroad and used on the tracks in Sussex County. It last operated under DCLR’s banner on the tracks that served the SPI Pharma facility. The caboose also saw service on the Queen Anne’s Railroad, a tourist train in operation during the early 1990’s.