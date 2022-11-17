LEWES, Del. - The brand new Redner's Fresh Market is now open. The grocery store is located off of Route 9 in Lewes.
The store hosted a busy public open house last night and celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend. Shoppers were excited about the new addition to the area.
"It's a lot easier than going on on Route 1, especially during the tourist season," said Lewes resident Beth Lindsey.
Carol Scileppi from Milton agreed. "It's a very convenient location from where we live without going into the hubbub of Rehoboth and Lewes traffic," she said.
The new Redner's will offer a full-service deli and bakery as well as online ordering and has specials running throughout the month.