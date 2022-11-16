LEWES, Del. - Redner's Fresh Market in Lewes will host a public open house Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
The 49,000 square foot store will celebrate again Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony just before its 8 a.m. official opening.
President and CEO Ryan Redner spoke about this long-time project crossing the finish line.
"Through the pandemic, we experienced some delays that were not the norm," he said, "but through it all have kept plugging away and finally, we are ready to open our doors and offer the community our Redner's Fresh Market options."
As a "Fresh Market" store, this location will offer full-service bakery, deli, and produce departments. It will also include self-checkout registers, online shopping, and curbside deliver.