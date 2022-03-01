LEWES, Del. - Making a difference and giving back to the community. That's what the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club aims to do and Monday night they did it with cash.
The organization gave out checks at Big Oyster Brewery, more than $22,000 in awards 13 charities. Representatives from 10 of the groups were on hand for the event.
Twice a year, the Rotary distributes money from its fundraisers, like the annual Flags For Heroes event.
Organizations that received money from the Rotary, like the Sheperd's Office in Georgetown are grateful.
"It's wonderful to have people support us, cause we are on the front lines", says Jim Martin from the Sheperd's Office. "A lot of the despare out there. I think people recognize that. We give out free meals every day. And we give out free clothes. And we give out anything that people need to get them back on track."
The lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club says it donates $60-70,000 a year from their campaigns to help local organizations give back to their community.