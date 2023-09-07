LEWES, Del. - A school bus caused a three-car crash in the Love Creek Elementary School parking on Thursday, Sept. 7.
According to Delaware State Police, at approximately 7:21 a.m., a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 53-year-old man from Lewes, and a 2012 Toyota Prius, driven by a 43-year-old woman from Rehoboth Beach, were stopped at the traffic light in the parking lot.
At the same time 2019 Blue Bird Body Co. School Bus, driven by a 72-year-old man from Millsboro, was traveling southbound through the parking lot toward John J. Williams Highway.
Police say the school bus, which carried 36 students, failed to stop and rear-ended the Toyota, which caused the Toyota to rear-end the Jeep.
The agency says two children from the Toyota were taken to the hospital to be seen for minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the school bus was cited for careless driving.