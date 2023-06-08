LEWES, Del.- Due to continued hazardous air quality, the city of Lewes has stopped issuing bonfire permits.
The city made the announcement Thursday and said it would reassess on Monday June 12th. This week, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encouraged everyone to avoid wood-burning fires because of the existing smoke and haze.
Smoky conditions continue to worsen. The city of Lewes says it will continually monitor air conditions and will update the public when bonfire permits will be available again.