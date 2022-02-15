LEWES, Del. - Tuesday was moving day for the historic Lewes swing bridge. It was two months in the making, but the bridge is finally out of the canal and in its new home. As late as Monday, there was no set date for the removal, and now it is sitting at the end of American Legion Road, thanks to a huge crane and some careful driving.
The trip from Gills Neck Road to American Legion Road wasn't a long one like it was expected to be. The bridge started to move shortly after 11 a.m. and made it to American Legion just before noon.
There was a small crowd following the move, and the bridge halted traffic briefly, but it made it to American Legion road pretty quickly and most importantly, safely.
"It's awesome I'm beside myself! ... I could hardly sleep, this morning I was one of the first ones out here," said David Ludlow, member of the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association.
The swing bridge was very carefully placed on the truck, a moment many have been waiting for since December.
It turns out this bridge weighed 30 tons more than DelDOT originally thought, which is why they brought in a large crane.
Then the bridge was off and made its way down Gills Neck Road with Webb Dulin steering the back.
"This is a 100 year old bridge. There's never been one moved before. … We looked at it, took a couple measurements, run a route where we were going and put it on the trailer. … This is something different then we've ever done so you have to make it up as you go along," said Webb Dulin, president of Mid Atlantic Transport.
And in less than an hour, it was parked at American Legion Road, where it will be unloaded and set up for a display.
"We have begun to work with interpretative sign companies designing some signs explaining its importance," said Ludlow.
Once that's complete, the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association will bring in other train displays, so the entire project will eventually end up looking like a station.
DelDOT says the bridge will be taken off the truck Wednesday. Crews have to disassemble the crane over on Gills Neck, just to put it back together when it arrives at the bridge.