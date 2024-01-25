LEWES, Del - U.S. Wind Inc. has yet to have any takers to its Community Benefits Agreement. On Thursday, Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams and the City Council will continue its review of the deal.
They could come out of their meeting setting a date for a public hearing on the Benefits Agreement.
The Agreement calls for paying $2,000,000 to each beach community in $100,000 installments over 20 years. In exchange U.S. Wind will be able to use land in these areas to connect its proposed Wind Farm to the power grid.
On Friday, January 19th, officials in both Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach debated the deal but no action was taken.
Bethany Beach, South Bethany, and Fenwick Island are also considering signing on to the Community Benefits Agreement.