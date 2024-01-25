Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.