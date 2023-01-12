Lewes To Add More Bike Racks Downtown

LEWES, Del.- The bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee has recommended more bike racks to be added to downtown Lewes.
Two bike racks are to be added to Second Street by Spring.
City manager Ann Marie Townshend says cyclists often chain their bikes to trees and parking meters.
"We are seeing more and more visitors and residents using bicycles in town and coming to Second Street," she said. "We are looking to provide spaces for them to park that don't cause other problems."
Two other proposed bike racks were proposed for Market Street, but were not approved by city council. These two unapproved spots were to be in the loading zone next to Hotel Rodney. They were unapproved due to concerns for safety.
David Mattern of Lewes says more racks are needed.
As a bike rider myself, I come downtown a lot with my bike, and often times, especially the busy season," he said. "There aren't enough bike racks for people to park, so I think it's a great idea."
Some say parking for cars is a bigger issue than finding a spot for bikes.
Business owner Abraxas Hudson says the parking issue is a year round problem, and it impacts his business.
"Parking is an issue with bicycles and cars," he said. "There was discussion of a parking garage behind M&T Bank awhile ago. I don't know where that discussion went, but for sure, parking is an issue here all year long. As you can see here, we're in the middle of January and there's really no parking on Second Street."
The committee says adding additional bike racks to current parking spaces would cause the city to lose approximately twelve hundred dollars annually in parking revenue.