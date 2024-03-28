LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes will introduce a subscription-based second weekly trash collection service starting June 28 through Aug. 30, to address increased demand during the summer months.
Subscription Details
Residents and nonresident homeowners must subscribe by May 15 for the service, which costs $250 per cart for the 10-week period. This fee covers the entire season and will not be prorated.
How to Subscribe
To subscribe:
- A registration form will be included in the 2024 City of Lewes annual tax bill.
- The form can also be downloaded from the city’s website.
- Completed forms and the subscription fee must be submitted to City Hall by the deadline.
Service Schedule
Subscribers must place their trash carts at their regular collection sites by 6 a.m. each Friday during the service period. City Maintenance Department staff will identify subscribed residents’ trash carts with stickers.
Additional Information
The decision to offer a subscription service comes as Lewes experiences growth and higher activity levels in the summer. The aim is to maintain cleanliness without imposing additional costs on the entire community.
For questions, residents can contact Lewes City Hall at 302-645-7777 or citymanager@ci.lewes.de.us.