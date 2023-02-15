REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 31-year-old Lewes woman has been arrested for felony assault and other charges after an event that took place in Rehoboth Beach Tuesday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
They say troopers were sent to the 37000 block of Burton avenue at around 11 a.m. after receiving a trespassing complaint.
When they arrived, troopers say they spoke with the 63-year-old homeowner, who said that acquaintance Brienna Wildy from Lewes had entered his shed without permission, and she was not welcome on his property.
Troopers also discovered that Wildy had confronted a 57-year-old disabled woman at the shed, who Wildy allegedly attacked with a wooden board, causing swelling on the woman's arm. They say an argument between the homeowner and Wildy continued until troopers arrived.
According to police, troopers discovered Wildy a short distance from the house and was taken in without any issues. They say she was charged with the following:
- Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing
Police say Wildy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.