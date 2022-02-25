REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.--A 68-year-old woman died Friday morning after her vehicle "struck a curb and numerous DelDOT signs while traveling south off Coastal Highway," according to Delaware State Police.
Officials said a Lewes woman was driving a 2019 BMW 330 sedan at approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Rehoboth Beach. The BMW exited the southbound lanes and entered the northbound lanes before crossing the Bay Vista Road intersection and exiting the east edge of the roadway, DSP said.
"The car then struck a curb and numerous DelDOT signs while traveling south off Coastal Highway," DSP reported. "The BMW then struck a steel handrail, traveled down an embankment, and struck a small tree."
The 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and as of Friday evening, authorities have yet to reveal her ID.
Roads were temporarily closed for a little over two hours as an investigation was completed.