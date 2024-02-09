LEWES, Del - A proposed budget that is 0.62% under what was adopted for fiscal year 2024 is being reviewed Friday morning by Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams and the city council. Total expenses proposed are $11,993,385.00 compared to the $12,068,570.00 approved last year.
At a budget workshop, they will hear presentations from 8 departments.
- Maintenance Department
- Parks & Marina Department
- Lifeguards
- Building Department
- Planning Department
- Finance Department
- Human Resources Department
- City Manager's Office
The Maintenance Department is proposing $1,343,440.00 in the new fiscal year. The largest expense is health insurance, $251,625.00.
There are no fees or tax increases in the draft budget. To see the full budget click here.