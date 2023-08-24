Lewes' workshop discusses bringing back ambient outdoor music

LEWES, Del. - Downtown Lewes is a great place for a quiet walk, but some business owners want to turn up the volume saying they want to bring back ambient outdoor music.
Police said at the Mayor and City Council Workshop that there have been a few complaints about music from inside restaurants which brought up the discussion of outdoor music.
A manager at The Wheelhouse said most customers want to have outdoor music of some kind. She even believes it would improve business.
"I get it all of the time. 'Where's the music at?' - and it's constantly disappointing to explain why all over again. I mean, every person I've ever told the story to as to why we don't have live music outdoors, they just think it's crazy!" said bartender and manager, Allison Klemshusky.
However Kimberly Corbi said for people like her daughter who is partially deaf and for senior citizens, the extra noise can be a problem,
"She wears hearing aids but all that does is amplify so when music is going on in a restaurant or in a club what have you, it doesn't matter really how low they turn it, she's wearing amplification and it makes it very difficult for her to hear a conversation, even if you're right next to her. She's focusing and trying so hard and it could take a social or fun situation very quickly and turn it into a stressful one."
What Lewes will do next is still up in the air but the goal is to strike a cord everyone can enjoy.
No decisions came of today's discussion on outdoor music, but it will continue to be a topic of discussion. The next Mayor and City Council meeting is scheduled for September 11.