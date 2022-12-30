LEWES, Del. - Beginning on Jan. 1, those who want to rent out a property in Lewes will need to complete and submit a rental license application to the City of Lewes. Along with the application, property owners must submit a $200 annual fee.
The new ordinance was passed on Oct. 10 and differentiates between short- and long-term rentals. The city says it will protect the quality of life for residents and visitors alike by establishing standards and identifying violation penalties. It will also assist with data collection on area rentals and clarify past regulations.
Highlights include confirming compliance with building, health, fire, and safety standards; assurance that tenants are informed of city regulations; and verification that the rental meets the requirements of the zone in which it is located.
City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said that, through the ordinance, short-term rentals will have a maximum occupancy limit of two people per bedroom plus an additional two people, with children under 12 not considered in the count. They also must identify a local contact who can be reached by city personnel 24 hours a day and who can physically respond to the rental property within two hours of the city's request.
Those who are interested in operating a residential rental must complete and submit a rental license application to the city as well as a rental property information form, ensure that the 2022 gross receipts rental tax has been paid, include the rental identification number provided by the city in all advertising of the rental, and provide information like an evacuation map and trash collection calendar to tenants.
More information can be found in the Lewes rentals FAQ or on the City of Lewes website.