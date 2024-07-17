SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico Child Advocacy Center investigators have taken Reginald Harrison Shockley, 66-year-old, of Parsonsburg, into custody on charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
The victim reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse that occurred in Wicomico County several years ago.
Shockley, a licensed clinical social worker, frequently had access to children during his employment. Authorities are urging anyone with information or concerns regarding Shockley to contact the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center at 410-334-6955 or the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 410-548-4898.