WILMINGTON, Del. - Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long is expected to launch her campaign for governor on Tuesday in Wilmington. This follows a previous campaign announcement for the position by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in June.
Current Delaware Governor John Carney took office as Delaware's 74th governor in January 2017. He cannot seek reelection due to term limits.
Hall-Long was elected to her current position in 2016. Prior, she served in the Delaware House of Representatives from 2002 to 2008 and in the Senate from 2008 until 2017.
She was born and raised in Sussex County and graduated from Indian River High School. She pursued an education and career in nursing before getting into politics.
Primary elections are set for Sept. 3, 2024.