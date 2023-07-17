DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A lifeguard was injured during a competition Monday night.
According to Sussex County EMS, the lifeguard was flown to Christiana Hospital in stable condition and spinal injuries are possible.
This is a developing story.
Evening Broadcast Journalist
