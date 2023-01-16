Lifeguard Shortages in Ocean Pines

OCEAN PINES, Del.- For a kid what could be better than a pool day and for families what's a pool day without a lifeguard the ones that keep everyone safe.
But in Ocean Pines and around the country, there's been a shortage of lifeguards. One lifeguard Steven Yarzinsky at Ocean Pines Aquatics said "Just one lifeguard that could be enough to shut down the pool for the day and you shut down the pool and again, people aren't getting that facility, one lifeguard joining makes a big difference."
This past year Ocean Pines Aquatics only had filled 20 out of 40 open lifeguard positions and some people noticed like Kate Shaffer, "Definitely visible the shortage of lifeguards over the past year, especially this past summer. There were several times where certain pools were close, kind of more than they usually are, historically are and we had to kind of change our schedule or where we might go."
Some people like Frances Kimbrough who swims often in Ocean Pines, have their own thoughts as to why there's a shortage, "More money in other positions and less responsibility, cause I think a lot of responsibility goes with a lifeguard."
But it's the community that feels it most, "Because Ocean Pines is really the only place to go swimming in this area unless you want to, you know, you gotta go to Salisbury to the next pool. So Ocean Pines is it, we don't know anyone else to kind of stepping up to build a pool and so when one of ours goes down, it affects literally hundreds of people."
Ocean Pines Aquatics will be hosting an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Training April 21st to April 23rd, the course certifies to lifeguard anywhere in the country.