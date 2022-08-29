Lifeguard Shortages Strike the Beaches

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There is a lifeguard shortage on Delmarva, causing some places to scramble to get staffed for Labor Day.
If you visit Rehoboth Beach, you'll see only a few stands fully staffed. Others lay empty with no guards to staff them.
Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles said it's always a struggle to staff his team after school goes back into session.
"Obviously, we have a lot of our lifeguards going back to college and back to high school," Giles said.
On Rehoboth, they have between 12 and 18 lifeguards around for the rest of the season. When fully staffed, they have about 35.
It is affecting about every beach in the county.
At Cape Henlopen State Park, they will have limited guards through Labor Day only on the main beach.
Lifeguard numbers at pool are also dwindling.
Patti Walker is in charge of scheduling at the Rehoboth Beach YMCA.
"It is tough at times, but we want to make sure that we provide the best safety and secure pool that we can," she said.
Matt Quandt has been working at the YMCA since May, but he is about to head back to college.
He said the team has stepped up to make do.
"We have been able to scrounge people together a fair amount. We were able to keep it full just barely," Quandt said.
Giles offered some advice for those hitting the beaches for Labor Day and beyond.
"Take somebody with you. Don't be by yourself. Don't be on an unguarded beach where you are the only one in the water," Giles said.