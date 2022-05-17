LEWES, Del. - With warmer temps local shelters are hoping to secure permanent housing for the homeless ahead of the Summer season.
Lighthouse for Broken Wings shows us what's unique about its program.
Toni Short is the director for the non-profit. She says her Summer program has kicked off and is currently helping house 10 families at an undisclosed Sussex county hotel.
She says due to lack of funding and high demand, some of her clients have to work to help with the costs.
"They're contributing to their stay. In order to contribute, they have to get a job. So, they're employed," explained Short.
Short says if it weren't for her clients contributing and donations there would be no Summer program due to lack of funding.
"We're kind of digging in some funds that we have for next year and some funds that we supposed to use for other things like marketing overhead to have this program to go," added Short.
Her clients who did not want to be named say they are grateful to have food and shelter, even if its just temporarily.
"She tries to make sure that we have food and personal hygiene items. She tries to get donations for things like that so that we don't have to go out and spend our own money," explained one client at Lighthouse for Broken Wings.
All of them sharing different stories as to how they got to the shelter.
"I have some disabilities so that has prevented me from being able to do what I was trained to do," said another client.
All of them hoping to debunk the stigma that exist for homeless people.
"We're no different than everybody else I feel like we hit hard rocks and our fall was a lot harder than most other people but it doesn't change who we are," added a client.
Short says any help for her clients goes a long way.
"They want to stay here in eastern Sussex county. Every bit helps," said Short.
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness you can call
Lighthouse for Broken Wings at: (302) 542-3450
CASA San Francisco at: (302) 684-8694
Sussex Community at: (302) 856-2246