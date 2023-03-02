MILLVILLE, Del. - A Millville home was set on fire after getting hit by a lightning strike Thursday morning, according to the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
The company says that a fire engine and crew from Tower 70 were sent to help Station 84 with the fire. They were on the scene with the Millville, Roxana, Frankford and Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Companies, per the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
According to firefighters, the engine was able to put out the small fire, and there have been no injuries reported.