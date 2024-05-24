LONG NECK, Del.- On Friday, May 24, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Millsboro Fire Company were dispatched to a house fire 9:06 a.m.
According to the dispatch, the fire had begun in the attic of the home on 30141 George Washington Avenue. The Millsboro Fire Chief said 35 firefighters were on scene for the fire. CoastTV spoke with the family residing here, they say they were at the gym and came home to the fire.
"We were at the gym working out. We came back home and we couldn't open the garage door. Automatically we went in the front door, no electricity in the house. I looked up and I could see a black burn mark in the ceiling," said Dan Flynn.
The family said the fire department arrived within 10 minutes of being called and the Millsboro Fire Chief said the flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes. CoastTV spoke with a neighbor of the home who claims the home was struck by lightning that morning.
The incident has now been handed off to the Delaware State Fire Marshal.