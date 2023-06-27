Lightning strike sets Ocean City restaurant ablaze

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A popular Ocean City barbeque restaurant caught fire in the early hours of June 27.
Owners of Smokers BBQ Pit say a lightning strike was the cause of the fire.
The Ocean City Fire Department received a call at 4:12 a.m. No one was hurt. The Worchester Fire Marshal's office says the exact cause in still under investigation, though it is speculated that severe weather was a factor.
Pamela Eddy, who lives across the street, saw the fire and says she heard the lightning strike.
"I heard popping noises. It sounded like a transformer", she said. "I heard the noises. It woke me up, and then I heard it again. And then that's when I heard the fire engines coming. "
There is no current timeline on when Smokers will reopen.