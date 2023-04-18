DELAWARE - Open burning of branches, tree limbs, and bushes will be allowed until May 1, when the state's annual open burning band takes effect, according too the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The ban will end on Sept. 30, but even when the ban is not in effect the department notes that it is still illegal to burn burn leaves, grass, trash, garbage, and refuse including, tires, construction waste, paper, cardboard, plastic, furniture, fabric, and mattresses.
“While residential open burning of some yard waste is allowed until the end of April, there are restrictions on what can be burned, how much can be burned at a time, and at what time of day these materials can be burned,” said DNREC Division of Community Affairs Director Matt Ritter. “As we approach Earth Day, we also ask Delawareans to consider alternatives to burning for the continuing improvement of our state’s air quality.”
Residential open burning of the designated items is allowed from Oct. 1 through April 30, with the department saying that a maximum of 27 cubic feet of waste can be burned at one time, but more material can be added to the fire as it burns down.
They say the burning must happen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the fire must be monitored until it is completely extinguished.
The ban coincides with Ozone Season, restricting outdoor burning to only allow cooking fires, recreational campfires and ceremonial bonfires using firewood. They say these fires are allowed year-round.
According to the department, citations issued by Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit for all other open burning during this time are punishable by fines to include court costs upon conviction.
The department offers the following open burning guidelines:
- Pile materials you plan to burn as far as practical from all homes and other structures, including your neighbors.
- Be considerate of those around you in choosing when and where to burn.
- Keep a garden hose or full water buckets ready in case you need to reduce or put out the fire.
Or, consider alternatives to burning, such as:
- Use curbside or drop-off yard waste sites. Further information may be found at de.gov/yardwaste.
- Chip or shred limbs and branches to convert them into useful mulch.
- Add yard waste to a compost pile to support a rich backyard garden. More information is available at de.gov/composting.
More information about open burning can be found at de.gov/openburning.