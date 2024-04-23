GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man in connection with a series of thefts and a burglary that occurred in Georgetown last month.
Frank Montgomery, 32, faces multiple felony charges following an investigation into incidents reported on Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Prettyman Road.
According to authorities, on April 9, troopers responded to a burglary report at a residence in the 26000 block of Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The homeowner discovered that someone had broken into a storage container on the property in late March. The burglar made off with a 4-wheeler, a mini-bike, and various power tools.
Further investigation led officers to an April 18 theft in the 25000 block of Prettyman Road. A 66-year-old woman reported missing lawn and garden equipment. Detectives linked Montgomery to both crimes and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Montgomery was arrested on April 22 and booked at Troop 4. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.
The charges against Montgomery include third-degree burglary, theft over $1,500, theft under $1,500 where the victim is over 62, theft under $1,500, and third-degree criminal trespass.
The case continues to be under investigation as authorities determine if Montgomery is linked to other similar incidents in the area.