HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair has announced the lineup for the 2023 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the M&T Bank Grandstand.

The lineup includes:

  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Thursday, July 20)
  • Nelly with Chase McDaniel (Friday, July 21)
  • Vanilla Ice - I LOVE THE 90s Tour (Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Riley Green (Monday, July 24)
  • Zach Williams with CAIN (Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Lainey Wilson with Kameron Marlowe (Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.)
  • Demolition Derby (Friday, July 28)
  • Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Megan Moroney (Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.)

Some tickets are available now, while others will go on sale on March 10 at noon. 

Tickets can be bought here.

