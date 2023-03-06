HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair has announced the lineup for the 2023 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the M&T Bank Grandstand.
The lineup includes:
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Thursday, July 20)
- Nelly with Chase McDaniel (Friday, July 21)
- Vanilla Ice - I LOVE THE 90s Tour (Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.)
- Riley Green (Monday, July 24)
- Zach Williams with CAIN (Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.)
- Lainey Wilson with Kameron Marlowe (Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.)
- Demolition Derby (Friday, July 28)
- Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Megan Moroney (Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.)
Some tickets are available now, while others will go on sale on March 10 at noon.