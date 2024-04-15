Listen to the music: Lewes restaurants and breweries now allowed to play ambient outdoor music

LEWES, Del.- Lewes restaurants and breweries are now allowed to play soft, ambient music on their outdoor patios and decks.
Per the ordinance, the goal is help strengthen the town's local economy- but some worry about the added noise ruining downtown Lewes's quiet nature.
"I don't really understand why we need outside music," said Lewes neighbor Pamela Weller. "Frankly, I'm kind of annoyed by inside music sometimes if it gets too loud.. If you want music, go (to the Crooked Hammock) or someplace where there aren't houses around right in the middle of town."
Weller continued to say that, to her knowledge, everyone on her street was against the ordinance.
Businesses will have to follow rules in order to play some grooves, including only playing the music from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., having speakers only face the restaurant and be smaller than ten inches, having the property owner's approval if the building is leased and keeping the music below 65 decibels.
The music would also have to be recorded and not be live bands. Businesses would have to get a permit to play music as well.
Michelle Buckler, who owns Sand N' Stone nature gifts in downtown Lewes, says anything to help local business is a good thing.
"I think elevator music kind of stuff, absolutely! I think it would be an asset."
The ordinance is on a three-year trial. City council does have the power to remove the ordinance if the music becomes an issue, and will have to vote to extend it if they choose to keep it around after the trial period is over in 2027.