Little Leagues Across Sussex County Need an Assist in Finding Umpires

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Little leagues in Sussex County are striking out on finding umpires to officiate baseball and softball games.
A shortage of umpires is causing many games to be delayed or even postponed, an issue that threatens kid's ability to play this season.
Felicia Sellers said her daughter's game was almost cancelled last night because they didn't have an umpire. Sellers said people are not as willing to umpire because of the tough calls they have to make during games, "You do have a lot of parents that can be rude and saying stuff a lot so I think that's what it mainly is. They're just tired of being attacked at times."
Ed Morian Jr. has umped for 24 years and is off to his second Little League World Series as an Umpire Mentor and his fourth overall. He said that the job is more than worth it, "I love baseball. I grew up playing the game. When I got too old to play, it was kind of that immediate fill to be able to give back to the game that provided for me."
Milford Little League is also facing this challenge. The league says that they currently have 15 umpires, but need six to 10 a night.
"We had to delay games in getting started to try and find an umpire - and it's really not fair to ask the same individuals to come out repeatedly night after night after night." said Wayne Hurd, Chief Umpire for Milford Little League.
Milton Little League is providing incentives to try and draw more in, "We give out the free food, we make sure we have drinks for them and we're willing to offer payment to some if they would like to be paid."
The regular season for baseball and softball still has until mid June till it's complete.