Living shoreline project to help flooding and erosion in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Living on the coast, like in Dewey Beach, offers beautiful views and access to beaches, but it also comes with the downside of flooding and erosion. The town experiences frequent flooding, particularly on Dagsworthy Street, bayside, during high tides and full moons, which disrupts daily life and business.
To address this, the Center for the Inland Bays is looking to build a living shoreline from Dagsworthy Street to McKinley Avenue. A living shoreline is a barrier that is made of natural materials. According to the town, the Center for the Inland Bays is funding the project, but the town will also provide some funding
"So the living shoreline, number one it's great for the environment, and number two it'll look really nice compared to just a cement barrier," explained Bill Zolper, Dewey Beach Town Manager.
Jason Fruchtman, who owns Jeremiah's Beach Party, located on Dagsworthy Street, says help with the flooding is needed.
"I mean people park on our street to visit all the businesses, people go to the beach, they walk up to the Starboard, they go to the Rutter, they go everywhere, and when that's flooded it's a major resource that can't be used," said Fruchtman.
The living shoreline isn't just about preventing flooding, it's also aimed at combating erosion, particularly at Sunset Park, located at the end of Dagsworthy Street. The park has suffered from erosion damage over time, impacting its structures and usability. After the living shoreline project is finished, the town says it hopes to fix up the park with a grant it received from DNREC.
According to the town, the living shoreline project is expected to take place in about a year.