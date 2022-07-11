DELAWARE- It was a bright day at the White House literally and figuratively as thousands gathered to hear President Biden's take on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
"What we're doing here today is real," President Biden said. "It's vivid. It's relevant. The action we take today is a step designed to make our nation the kind of nation it should be."
Family members and friends of victims of ten mass shootings were in attendance along with gun violence safety advocates.
Traci Murphy of the Delaware Coalition To End Gun Violence was invited and she says the enhanced background checks included in the act are a major part of making communities safer.
"The critical opportunity we have in gun violence prevention is to keep deadly weapons out of dangerous hands," Murphy said. "And so we have different ways to identify that right. We can categorically assume certain populations to never have access to deadly weapons: felons, fugitives, domestic abusers, children."
In its most recent session, the Delaware General Assembly passed six pieces of legislation as part of a gun safety package.
Delaware State Sportsmen's Association President Jeff Hague is in the middle of filing a complaint to district court over what he believes were unconstitutional measures.
"Delaware's approach to this was again to demonize the object," Hague said. "So they say to have an assault weapons ban. Well, they never asked what that is. That's a made up term. It actually refers to a fully automatic capable firearm which in Delaware you've never been able to own one. You keep fishing around for a solution when the solution is right in front of you. Deal with drugs, deal with crime on the streets which is not associated with firearms. Not all violent felonies are done with guns."
Many feel that this was a necessary package of laws on a nationwide level and the commander in chief is not fully satisfied yet.