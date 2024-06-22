BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is looking for artists to participate in an art competition and exhibit to be presented during July and August at their Gallery at 6 Jefferson Street.
The competition, in downtown Berlin, is open to all artists 18-years-old and older, for all kinds of art media. The subject of this year's competition is "Vacation Memories".
The council emphasized that all entries must be original and completed within the last three years. Entries must also be delivered to the Arts Council’s Gallery between June 25 and 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be accepted.
Artwork submitted for the competition will be judged by local artist and former art educator, Clytie Taylor. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place during a public reception on July 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More guidelines for the competition and the entry form are available at worcestercountyartscouncil.org.