Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&