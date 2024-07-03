Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&