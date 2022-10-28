LOCAL BARBERSHOP DOES PHILLIES LOGO HAIRCUTS

MILLVILLE, Del.- Here's the cut. Its a Phillies logo on the side of the head.
Victor Hernandez is the barber, Paul Cusimano is getting the cut. Paul says, "Victor is just so talented, he's a natural artist he does hair designs for people all the time and I figured what better way than to have him do Phillies design for the World Series."
Paul owns the Millville Barbershop and the artist behind it all, Victor.
I mean, he thought it was a good idea being that you know we did the Eagles one we did the Eagle design for the Superbowl they won so maybe bring some luck to the Phillies."
The first state is a faraway home of the Phillies and Philly likes to be seen.
Paul Cusimano has an appreciation for Phillies fans, "Philadelphia fans are awesome. They're very passionate about their teams. And what better way to show your support then get an awesome design in your hair."
Paul and Victor will be doing the Phillies cuts through the World Series. It will cost the price of a regular hair cut, twenty two dollars and sixteen more dollars depending on which design you want.